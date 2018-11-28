× Florida man convicted of traveling to southern Illinois to have sex with underage girl

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal grand jury convicted a 31-year-old Florida man for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a local underage girl he met on the internet.

According to prosecutors, Emmanuel Abdon met a 13-year-old Troy, Illinois girl online between December 2017 and January 2018. He also carried conversations with the child via text messaging, FaceTime, and Snapchat, enticing the girl to have sex with him when he visited.

Abdon arrived at the girl’s home on January 13, 2018 and would make two additional visits to her home. He was arrested in the driveway of the home on his last trip to the residence.

Troy police became aware of the situation when the victim’s 14-year-old friend told her own mother about the incident. The friend was with the victim the first time Abdon came to the house. The friend’s mother then contacted the Troy Police Department, who launched an investigation.

Abdon was found guilty of enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He faces 10 years to life imprisonment on the first charge and up to 30 years in the second charge. It’s unclear if the sentences will run separately or concurrently.