Former school counselor, coach admits to sex with student

BOONVILLE, Mo. — A former school employee has pleaded guilty to a second charge of having sex with a student when he was 16.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 28-year-old Clairyssa Lorenz, of California, Missouri, admitted last week in Cooper County to one count of felony sexual contact with a student. She was sentenced to 120 days of shock incarceration and probation. Last month, she pleaded guilty to an identical charge in neighboring Moniteau County.

Lorenz is a former elementary school counselor at Cole County R-1 Schools and a former assistant softball coach. The teenage boy told Moniteau County sheriff’s deputies in February that Lorenz had sexual intercourse with him on multiple occasions in June and July 2017. He said they also had a sexual encounter at her Cooper County home.