Man active in Ferguson protests dies; cause unknown

FERGUSON, Mo. – Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death for a man who frequently protested in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Bassem Masri of Chesterfield died Tuesday after being found unresponsive on a bus in Bridgeton. Someone on the bus tried unsuccessfully to perform CPR.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office says there was no trauma and nothing immediately suspicious.

Autopsy and toxicology examinations are planned.

Masri frequently live-streamed demonstrations online after Brown, a black and unarmed 18-year-old, was killed in a street confrontation with a white police officer in August 2014. Offer Darren Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and later resigned, but the shooting led to months of protests.