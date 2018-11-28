Michigan university to fight active shooters with hockey pucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCHESTER, Mich. — A university in Michigan is using an unconventional weapon to help in an active shooter situation.

Officials at Oakland University are handing out hockey pucks to students and teachers.

The school has a no-weapons policy, so the university police chief suggested using hockey pucks to distract a shooter.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the pucks are also part of a campaign to raise funds to install interior locks on classroom doors. The pucks are imprinted with a number that people can enter on the university's website to donate money toward the new locks.

Officials say fighting with a hockey puck should be the absolute last line of defense.