Contractor seriously injured in electrical arching accident

ST. LOUIS - An Ameren subcontractor was taken to the hospital following an electrical arching in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

According to St. Louis police officials the arching occurred in the area of South Broadway and Osage. The intersection is blocked off at this time.

The man that was working in the area was taken to the hospital in serious condition after sustaining an electrical shock.

A nearby worker at Don’s Meat Market told FOX2 that he felt three to four explosions and their store lights flickered with each concussion.

The St. Louis Fire Department's Bomb and Arson team are responding to the area.

We are told by Ameren, around 800 customers are without service in that area.

Due to an explosion, the area of S Broadway and Osage is closed. Avoid the area as emergency crews are working to make the scene safe. One male is being transported to a hospital with electrical burns. The investigation is ongoing & we will notify you when the area is clear. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) November 28, 2018