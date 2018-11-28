Sensory-friendly Santa event for those on Autism spectrum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Santa Claus cares about all children regardless of any circumstances and this year he is looking to do a sensory-friendly Santa event to help accommodate those on the autism spectrum. That's why he recently made an important call from the North Pole to Amanda Kernan.

Amanda is with the group Autism Speaks and joins the show to further discuss the upcoming event.

The event will be held on December 2nd from 9-11 a.m. at the Mid Rivers Mall, South and West County Centers and the St. Clair Square.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com.