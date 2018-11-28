SSM Health Medical Minute: Why selecting a primary care physician is important

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When it comes to primary care, patients are looking for more than a medical professional. They also want a partner in health. The physicians, physician assistants, and family nurse practitioners that offer primary care at SSM Health don't simply treat diseases but strive to help patients stop illness before it starts.

As your first point of care, your primary care provider manages your routine wellness visits and screenings, they'll care for you when you have a non-emergency illness, and refer you for any specialized care you may need. With primary care offices located conveniently throughout the region, you’re sure to find the right SSM Health provider for you. When you choose SSM Health, you’re choosing convenient, compassionate care for you and your family.

“The goal is to have that same doctor for many years," said Dr. Judit Farkas, an internal medicine physician with SSM Health Medical Group.

If you are searching for a primary care physician, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​