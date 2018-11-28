St. Louis lawmakers to vote on tax breaks for MSL soccer stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The city`s dreams of a soccer stadium could come true, but first its dependent on a crucial vote by the Board of Aldermen committee. It is up to the committee to choose if the city will give tax breaks to the would-be owners of the soccer stadium.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen will be making the decision on how much of a role they will play on bringing soccer to St. Louis Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. inside City Hall. The resolution the board will be voting on will determine if the city will give tax breaks to the ownership group in exchange for them completely paying for building the stadium.

The $250 million stadium will be located directly next to Union Station - that ironically is now being renovated into an Aquarium.

The majority female-owned team, backed by the Taylor family, is behind this new plan for an MLS team after it died at the ballot box in 2017. The soccer hopes are looking more likely now as most of the commitment for financing is coming from the owners.

They would receive tax breaks from the St. Louis City and a tax credit from the state. In exchange, an estimated $1.5 million would be added per year to the city`s revenue.

President of the board of Alderman Lewis Reed says that needed cash can bring forth changes in the city.

Local soccer fans are encouraging each other to make their way to the board meeting.