Take the family on a wagon ride through Santa’s Magical Kingdom!

Drive through the Midwest’s most spectacular holiday light display filled with animated scenes, dazzling special effects, and millions of shimmering lights while snuggling with your family on a wagon ride through the lights!

One family will win a certificate from Santa’s Magical Kingdom that includes a Holiday Wagon Ride for up to Six Persons, a Photo with Santa & a Personalized Ornament!

As you drive through the four-story-tall Kingdom doors, you’ll discover a wacky, whimsical, wondrous world that’s guaranteed to make you laugh. It’s an extraordinary place where pigs fly and ice cream sundaes are as big as a boat. Millions of lights dazzle so brilliantly you can see them for miles. Trees twinkle, fountains glisten, and a shimmering 300′ waterfall flows from the sky. Everywhere you look, there’s something more spectacular to see than the moment before. And, to give families the opportunity to discuss the true meaning of the season, we’ve included a depiction of The Blessed Nativity. Along the way, you’ll encounter Elfland, our very own village in the trees where we live, work, and play. Sometimes a lucky elf catches a ride on a friendly butterfly as Santa’s flying reindeer soar overhead. You’ll get a chuckle when you watch the acrobatic elf who tries to swing across the road on a rope but ends up in a comical mishap.

For hours and information, visit Santa’s Magical Kingdom

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, December 7th.

Contest rules