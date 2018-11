× Tim’s Travels: Santa’s Magical Kingdom

EUREKA, Mo. – Are you feeling the Christmas spirit yet? If not FOX 2 has the perfect place to stir the spirit of the season in you.

Tim Ezell is in Eureka checking out Santa’s Magical Kingdom and Santa`s Magical Kingdom is teaming up to give back to Spirit of St. Louis charities!

For every $5 paid admission Wednesday, November 28 it will support FOX 2’s three Spirit of St. Louis charities: Alzheimer’s Association, Marygrove and Heat Up St. Louis.