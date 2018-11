Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Former Post-Dispatch sportswriter Dan O'Neill has come out with a book entitled "When the Blues Go Marching In" and is an illustrated history of the St. Louis Blues. The book is the ultimate gift for the Blues fan in your family.

Dan O'Neill joins the show to promote his book and upcoming dates of book signings in the metro area.

For more information on the book signings, visit reedypress.com.