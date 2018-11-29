Animated provider created to aid patients during chemotherapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to health issues, patient-physician communication plays an important role in optimizing outcomes. It's especially important in cancer due to the levels of stress, uncertainty and complex information. To help educate cancer patients about a side effect of chemotherapy that can increase infection risk, the CDC Foundation has launched a first of its kind virtual simulation tool called "Tina." "Tina" is a fully-animated virtual provider who asks and answers questions during chemotherapy.

Lisa Richardson, M.D., Master of Public Health and Director of the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control at the CDC and Robert 'Bob' Lubitz, M.D., physician and cancer survivor join the show to discuss.