Cardinals organization volunteers as bell ringers for Salvation Army

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Baseball fans got a bit of a surprise at the Richmond Heights Schnucks grocery store Thursday as members of the Cardinals organization turned out to volunteer as bell ringers for the Salvation Army.

Even Fredbird was on hand lending a tailfeather and his talents, as well as “Mad Hungarian” Al Hrbosky, who was shaking hands and handing out souvenirs.

Fans who donated $10 or more received a 2019 Marty Pass, redeemable for two tickets to a Monday through Thursday game during the 2019 season.