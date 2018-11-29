Dangers of Christmas tree fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It's that time of year again when homeowners across the country decorate their houses with fantastic light displays. One local example is "Candy Cane Lane," aka "Murdoch," in south St. Louis where residents have hung stockings by the fire and brought a twinkling glow to homes. Many people in neighborhoods all over the metro have also decked out their homes in Christmas decorations, but be warned, the National Fire Prevention Association says electrical lights are involved in two-out-of-five home Christmas tree fires.

LaConey Anthony, Vatterott College-Berkeley Electrical Program Director, joins the show to discuss the issue.

