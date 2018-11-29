Families of men killed in police chase want officers kept out of law enforcement altogether

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis families say firing county police officers for lying about a deadly chase is not enough and they want more done.

The August 10 police chase was captured on video brought to us by community activist Zaki Baruti of the Universal African Peoples Organization.

The chase ended with two men dead in Berkeley on Airport Road – 59-year-old Townsal Woolfolk and 49-year-old Mikel Neil.

“I would also like to thank … (St. Louis County Police) Chief Belmar for firing the officers like he did and that’s what he should have done,” said Darryl Neil, Mikel’s brother.

Belmar fired officers Alex Maloy and Mark Jakob last Friday after saying they “mislead” investigators and that the fatal wreck stemmed from a police chase that appears to violate department policy. Pursuits are not allowed unless a felony has been committed.

“As we met with the Missouri Highway Patrol, they indicated that the officers’ speed was 80-85 mph in that highly-trafficked area,” Baruti said.

The St. Louis Police Union says all of the evidence in the investigation supports the officers, who say they saw the car run a red light. The officers say they pursued for a short time, lost the suspects, and then turned off their lights.

But Baruti says the family wants more.

“We’ll be calling on proper officials to decertify those officers so they will not be able to work in the state of Missouri,” he said.

The family is also asking incoming St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to file criminal charges against the officers for the two deaths. Sitting county prosecutor Bob McCulloch has not pressed charges against the officers.