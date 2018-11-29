× Ferguson-Florissant School District places teacher on leave

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A staff member at Ferguson-Florissant School District was placed on leave Wednesday morning after being charged with an alleged crime in the Hazelwood School district against a student.

The district became aware of the allegations Tuesday evening and contacted the employee, immediately instructing him to report to Human Resource Services Wednesday morning.

An email and phone message were sent from the district to all Walnut Grove parents on Thursday morning.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District says it does not have any reason to believe that any of their students at Walnut Grove have been affected. The district also said that it was contacting the parents of students in the staff member’s class asking them to report any concerns to the Children’s Advocacy Center out of an abundance of caution.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District say they conduct background checks during the hiring process. Taylor’s criminal and child abuse/neglect background check came back clear with no indication of prior criminal history. The district would not knowingly hire a potential employee who had a record of or had committed crimes against children.

On Wednesday, FOX 2 reported that 35-year-old Deonte Taylor was charged for alleged crimes against a student in the Hazelwood School District. Taylor allegedly took the 7-year-old child from his classroom to another classroom where he sexually assaulted the boy.