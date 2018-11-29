× Flight landed with a broken windshield

Kansas City, MO — A flight from Washington DC makes a landing with a broken windshield.

The cracks are visible.

That plane’s not flying anymore tonight.

It’s certainly unnerving to passengers on that flight.

The plane made a safe landing but, is out of service and parked away from the gates at KCI.

Southwest mechanics have yet to work on it tonight.

It’s on the left-side cockpit windshield, it may be hard to make but you can see several cracks.

Southwest assures us there was no danger to passengers.

The windshield has multiple layers and large carrier says only the outer layer was damaged.

The Boeing 737 took off from Washington D.C. at 4:53 p.m. eastern time and landed at its schedule time at KCI at 6:31 p.m.

Southwest says the windshield cracked upon decent into Kansas City. The airliner says it’s rare for this type of incident to have a catastrophic outcome.

117 people were on board. Several passengers say the pilots did not make an announcement.

This plane was schedule to fly out to Houston Wednesday night.

Southwest did an airplane swap, those passengers on that flight to Texas were only delayed for 35 minutes.

No emergency was declared at any time.

Mechanics likely will fix that scattered windshield tomorrow and put this plane back in service.

Below is a statement that KCTV5 received from Southwest.

“Earlier this evening, the outer pane of Southwest Flight #718’s left-side cockpit window cracked upon descent into Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Aircraft windows are designed with multiple, redundant layers of panes, and the cockpit window remained completely intact. The flight landed safely, and no emergency was declared. Finally, the aircraft was taken out of service for a routine window repair, and Customers on the next scheduled flight were accommodated on a replacement aircraft.”