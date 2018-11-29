× Man accused of beating boyfriend to death in Shaw apartment

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place in the Shaw neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder happened in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Police found the victim, 68-year-old Larry Keck, dead inside his apartment around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28. The suspect, identified as Brian Vincent, was taken into custody at the scene.

An autopsy determined Keck had been beaten to death.

Witnesses told police that Vincent and Keck had been in a relationship and had been living together for the last three to six months. Police confirmed officers had been summoned to residence twice before on domestic disturbance calls.

Vincent was charged with first-degree murder and jailed on a $500,000 bond.