Man convicted of raping woman in Central West End apartment

ST. LOUIS – A jury convicted a 28-year-old man Thursday of breaking into a medical student’s Central West End apartment and raping her.

According to court documents, Jared Hurst was charged with first-degree rape/attempted rape, kidnapping, first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, first-degree burglary, and theft under $500.

Prosecutors said Hurst broke into the victim’s residence in the early morning hours of September 10, 2016, went to the victim’s bedroom, implied he had a weapon, and then raped her. Hurst stole the victim’s cellphone when he left and later disposed of it.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Hurst claimed he was in a secret relationship with the victim.

Hurst is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2019.