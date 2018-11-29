Mom working extra shifts to pay for Christmas killed in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A St. Charles County mother was on her way to work when she was killed in a car crash Saturday night. She was picking up extra shifts at work to help pay for her kids Christmas presents.

Sarah Shepard, 31-years-old, was a mother of two young kids. Saturday around 6:30 P.M. she was on 364 just east of Jungs Station Road, when a pick-up truck collided head-on with Sara’s sedan.

The driver of the truck and his female passenger had moderate injuries. Sara did not survive.

The reality of Sara’s death has not sunk in yet for her brother and sister-in-law. They said Sara’s two kids were her world and together the three of them were looking forward to the holiday season.

Sara already had her kids’ Christmas lists. She was on her way to pick up an extra shift at the hospital to help pay for those gifts when her car was struck.

A GoFund Me has been set up for Sara’s kids.

https://www.gofundme.com/sara-shepard-memorial-fund