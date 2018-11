× Money Saver – Nordstrom Rack outerwear savings

ST. LOUIS- Get out and enjoy the colder weather with huge savings on coats and jackets for women.

Nordstrom rack online is offering a savings up to 75-percent off fall and winter outerwear.

Check out brand names like Michael Kors, the North Face, Anne Klein and more.

You’ll find bargains on everything from wool blend coats, to quilted down jackets and fleece.

Shipping is free on orders more than $100

Grab this deal here :