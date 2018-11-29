Mother, acquaintance in custody as investigation into infant’s death continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – Detectives from the Illinois State Police District 18 Headquarters are continuing their investigation of a six-month-old boy who was found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area in rural Greene County Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the 22-year-old mother was found alive Saturday at a home on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton.

Police had been searching for the woman and baby boy since Saturday when a missing persons report was filed with Alton police.

Yesterday, police found the body of the infant buried in the woods behind the home where the mother was found. Police say the mother and a male acquaintance who is not the child`s father are in custody as persons of interest in the investigation.

The infant’s body was taken to the Greene County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. The cause of death has not yet been released.