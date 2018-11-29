× Suspected serial killer Samuel Little tied to Metro East murders

The FBI is saying a 78-year-old man sitting in Texas prison has confessed to several dozen murders across the country over a five-decade span, making him the most prolific serial killer in US history.

According to federal investigators, Samuel Little has admitted to at least 90 murders between 1970 and 2005.

Little was arrested in September 2012 at a homeless shelter in Kentucky and extradited to California on narcotics charges. With Little in custody, local police began the lengthy process of unraveling the list of women who met their end by Little’s hands.

Little began confessing to the killings earlier this year and was moved to Texas.

Investigators said Little’s confessions are linked to unidentified victims or unmatched confessions that have yet to be corroborated by law enforcement.

Little confessed to killing two women: one in East St. Louis and the other in Granite City. Both murders occurred between 1976 and 1979 and Little said he met the women in St. Louis.

The victims in both cases have yet to be identified.