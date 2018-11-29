Tims Travels: Gingerbread Village at The Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — With the holiday season approaching, the culinary team at The Chase Park Plaza has been hard at work making a completely edible Gingerbread Village that will be on display at The Chase beginning November 30.

When completed, the Gingerbread Village will feature 19 buildings including many Central West End landmarks, such as The Chase and Forest Park, as well as St. Francis Xavier Church located on the SLU campus, and the Gateway Arch, which will stand more than 5 feet tall and weigh over 100 lbs. of pure chocolate. The team has invested more than 500 hours on the village thus far.

A few village ingredients:

· 150 lbs. of sugar

· 80 lbs. of flour

· 125 lbs. of chocolate

· More than 1500 eggs

· The team also made their own gelatin molds for the Arch, using more than 200 lbs. of gelatin mix

Tim Ezell is at the Chase Park Plaza and he is involved in the really big, small construction project.