Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are a time for giving. While you're out and about shopping for gifts consider giving one to those in need. Grab your friends, family, and coworkers and get involved together.

Joining the show from the United Way of Greater St. Louis with plenty of volunteer ideas to get you started this holiday season is Rick Skinner, Vice President of the Volunteer Center at the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

For more information on volunteering, stlvolunteer.org.