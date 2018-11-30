88-year-old sexually assaulted in Cedar Hill nursing center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 68-year-old for sexually assaulting an 88-year-old woman at a local nursing and rehabilitation center. Investigators said the suspect was a known sex offender.

Investigators said 68-year-old Ricky Hacker was admitted to the facility Tuesday for treatment of an injured foot. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault of an elderly dementia patient at the center.

“Staff members walked into the victim’s room…and located Mr. Hacker inside the rooms apparently performing or attempting to perform sexual acts on her,” said Sgt. Matt Moore, Jefferson County Sheriff Department.

Staff at the rehab center said they routinely check sex offenders’ lists and found Hacker on the federal one when he was admitted. Employees were alerted about Hacker’s status and told to keep an eye on him but added that it’s difficult to watch someone every minute round the clock.

A spokeswoman for the home said the facility followed Missouri state law and the staff acted appropriately. Authorities were immediately contacted and the man removed and she said the center self-reported what happened to the state.

Meanwhile, Hacker remains behind bars on a $50,000 cash-only bond.