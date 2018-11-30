‘Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas’ at The Playhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Lee Anne Mathews and Peggy Billo are at the studio to talk about their upcoming musical, 'Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas'.

Lee Anne and Peggy are playing the main characters of the show and they are here to show you a sneak peak of what the show is going to look like.

The musical takes place in 1959 in the church basement kitchen as the ladies are getting ready for the annual Christmas pageant.

It is filled with festive musical numbers and it is a show for the whole family.

Tickets are half-off with promo code: ktvi

'Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas'

On stage now through January 6th

Playhouse at Westport Plaza

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.playhouseatwestport.com

Call metrotix at 314-534-1111