Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Here's a gift idea for the Cardinals fans on your holiday shopping list.

Cardinals tickets for the 2019 season go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Fans can buy a single game, all-inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of packages, centered around key matchups and popular promotional items.

There's an Opening Day Pack, Jersey Pack, T-Shirt Pack or a Bobblehead Pack.

Tickets are available online, by phone, or at the Busch Stadium box office.