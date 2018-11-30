Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking you to please anchor your furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Patty Davis joins us on Fox2 to tell us more about the Consumer Product Safety Commission's "Anchor It" Campaign.

"Anchor It" Campaign is designed to encourage families to anchor their furniture and televisions in their households to prevent children getting hurt.

Getting these things anchored are inexpensive, only takes about 5 minutes and prevents damages to your home, your products and most important your kids.

Toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3 ½ are prone to climb and jump on funiture. They are eager to prove their independence by dressing themselves or putting on their favorite tv shows.

According to a new report from CPSC, "450 children have died from tipped furniture or a falling television since 2000". Additionally, an estimated average of 14,000 children have been injured from a tip-over incident and treated at an emergency department each year from 2015 through 2017.

For more information visit: www.cpsc.gov/safety-education-centers/tipover