SHILOH, Ill. – Fire crews are battling a massive house fire Friday morning in Shiloh.

The blaze began just after 4:30 a.m. at a home on Linden Drive near Lebanon Avenue.

Shiloh, O’Fallon, Fairview Heights and Lebanon Fire Departments are all assisting.

No word on injuries or what sparked the blaze.

