Elderly driver suspected of DWI after crashing into restaurant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators believe a suspected DWI driver injured two people Friday after crashing their minivan into a Chop Suey restaurant in north St. Louis County.

A man and his 6-year-old granddaughter were said to have been hurt when the vehicle smashed through the front of the restaurant, located on Jennings Station Road.

The 70-year-old driver, believed to be the child’s grandmother, was taken into custody.