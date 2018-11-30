× Former Howell football star Sutton Smith proposes on field after winning college title

ST. LOUIS, MO- It’s a night that Sutton Smith and Julie Sacco will probably never forget, for a variety of reasons.

Smith, who starred at Howell High School as a running back before moving on to college at Northern Illinois, has made a national name for himself as a defensive standout in the college ranks. He’s the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and leads the nation in sacks. On Friday, Smith’s Huskies came from behind to defeat the University of Buffalo 30-29, winning the Marathon MAC Football Championship game in Detroit.

The Huskies picked up the postgame hardware, and Smith handed out his own hardware, proposing to Julie Sacco. She said yes. We’re told the pair had been dating since their days at Howell.