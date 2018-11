Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — After one of the members of the Harlem Globetrotters broke a Guinness World Record at the City Museum last year, the beloved team is returning to St. Louis again. The Globetrotters will be playing at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 8th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Joining the show to promote the Globetrotter's appearance are Globetrotter Hoops Green and big time local fan, R.J. McCoy.

For more information, visit enterprisecenter.com.