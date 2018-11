Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hanukkah starts Sunday, December 2 and concludes the evening of Monday, December 10. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabra known as a menorah.

Rabbi Yosef Landa from Chabad St. Louis joined FOX 2 in the morning with the details on partnering with The Home Depot to offer a pre-Hanukkah Menorah workshop on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.