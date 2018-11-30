Kansas City man charged with killing suspected car thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a suspected car thief at a gas station.

Twenty-four-year-old DeAndre Simms was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Keith Michael. He's jailed on $100,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Simms told police he parked his 2018 Volkswagen Jetta at the gas station and left it running while he went inside. He said he was defending his property when he shot at a person who was getting into his car. Simms said he called 911 afterward and waited for offices to arrive.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. Simms told police he didn't know the victim and didn't see him with any weapons.