Kevin Johnson: Top acts coming to St. Louis 2018-2019

Posted 12:12 pm, November 30, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — Want to hear about some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, Kevin Johnson, has the latest concerts and comedy shows coming to town.

Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:

  • Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band on November 30th at the Enterprise Center
  • Kenny G on November 30th at Touhill
  • Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on November 30th at Stifel
  • Hoho Show Hip Hop Nutcracker on November 30th at Fox Theatre
  • A Drag Christmas on November 30th at The Pageant
  • Smashing Pumpkins on December 1st at Stifel
  • Hoho Show Leslie Odom Jr on December 2nd at Powell Hall
  • Yo Gotti on December 2nd at The Pageant
  • Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie on December 2nd at River City Casino
  • Lynne Fiddmont on December 2nd at Sheldon
  • Allen Stone on December 4th at The Pageant (sold out)
  • Daughtry on December 5th at River City Casino
  • Trans Siberian Orchestra on December 6th at Enterprise Center
  • Future, Juice Wrkd on December 16th at Chaifetz (cancelled)
  • Michelle Wolf on January 17th-18th at Helium Comedy Club
  • Jeff Tweedy on February 28th at The Pageant
  • Jay Pharoah, on March 1st-3rd at Helium Comedy Club
  • Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Scarface, 8Ball and MJG, Too Short, DJ Quik and Bun B on March 23rd at Chaifetz
  • Aziz Ansari on April 27th at Stifel
  • Snarky Puppy on May 19th at Atomic Cowboy
  • Survivor on July 12 at River City Casino
  • Kiss on Sept 1st at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre