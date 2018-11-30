Kevin Johnson: Top acts coming to St. Louis 2018-2019

ST. LOUIS, MO — Want to hear about some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, Kevin Johnson, has the latest concerts and comedy shows coming to town.
Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:
- Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band on November 30th at the Enterprise Center
- Kenny G on November 30th at Touhill
- Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on November 30th at Stifel
- Hoho Show Hip Hop Nutcracker on November 30th at Fox Theatre
- A Drag Christmas on November 30th at The Pageant
- Smashing Pumpkins on December 1st at Stifel
- Hoho Show Leslie Odom Jr on December 2nd at Powell Hall
- Yo Gotti on December 2nd at The Pageant
- Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie on December 2nd at River City Casino
- Lynne Fiddmont on December 2nd at Sheldon
- Allen Stone on December 4th at The Pageant (sold out)
- Daughtry on December 5th at River City Casino
- Trans Siberian Orchestra on December 6th at Enterprise Center
- Future, Juice Wrkd on December 16th at Chaifetz (cancelled)
- Michelle Wolf on January 17th-18th at Helium Comedy Club
- Jeff Tweedy on February 28th at The Pageant
- Jay Pharoah, on March 1st-3rd at Helium Comedy Club
- Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Scarface, 8Ball and MJG, Too Short, DJ Quik and Bun B on March 23rd at Chaifetz
- Aziz Ansari on April 27th at Stifel
- Snarky Puppy on May 19th at Atomic Cowboy
- Survivor on July 12 at River City Casino
- Kiss on Sept 1st at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre