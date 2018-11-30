× Megan Fox confirms that she and Shia LaBeouf were a thing

There was more than met the eye with Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf on the set of “Transformers,” back in the day.

During an appearance Thursday on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Fox confirmed that she and LaBeouf had an on-set romance.

The pair starred in the 2007 film and the 2009 sequel.

Fox was fired from the franchise in 2009 after criticizing director Michael Bay.

On Thursday she opened up about her relationship with LaBeouf while playing the game “Plead the Fifth” in which contestants can only decline to answer one question.

Cohen asked for confirmation of LaBeouf’s comments in 2011 interview in which he was asked about hooking up with Fox and said “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them.”

“I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation,” LaBeouf said. “But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

Fox admitted to Cohen that it was true.

“I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” she said. “I love him. I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.”

The actress was also open about her current marriage to “Beverly Hills 90210” star Brian Austin Green.

She copped to doing some damage to the house while arguing with him.

“I did one time, I got really angry at him and wrote in Sharpie a bunch of like Nietzsche poems all over his wall,” she said.