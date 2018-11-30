MSD asking residents to rake their yards to keep leaves from blocking drains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – On Friday morning, workers with the Metropolitan Sewer District were doing some proactive work by clearing leaves from storm sewers.

“With the upcoming rain, we’re having our crews out in low-lying areas just to make sure our sewer system is operating at peak performance,” said Bess McCoy, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Sewer District. “Our biggest concern this time of year are leaves and debris. They impede the flow of water and clog inlets and drainage ways. This can lead to street flooding and localized flooding.”

MSD has some ten thousand miles of sewers to maintain, including some 160,000 street inlets, making it essential to keep leaves out of openings to prevent flash flooding.

“Any drainage way is going to be important this time of year especially with the rain that’s coming,” McCoy said. “These are all places where we need the water to flow as great as possible. We need the water to flow as well as possible. Make sure you check your downspouts, make sure they’re turned away from your home and check the inlets at your house.”

MSD will have extra crews on standby this weekend in case of street flooding or basement back-ups from heavy rain. But they’re encouraging homeowners to be good neighbors and keep an eye out for inlets, gutters, and drains that might be clogged with leaves and twigs.

“It certainly helps to protect your property if you check the inlets in your area,” McCoy said. “Pick up the leaves, debris, bag it, and compost it, anything to keep it out of the sewers.”