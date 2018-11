Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police hopes a unique piece of dental work will help them identify a body.

According to our partners at The Post- Dispatch, the victim was wearing this custom- made "grill" when his body was discovered in a burning pile of tires in Washington Park Monday night.

Investigators believe the man was between 5'10 and 6ft tall.

If you recognize the grill or have any information you are urged to contact ISP Special Agent Travis Irwin at 618-484-5189.