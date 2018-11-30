TMZ shares video that appears to show Chiefs player shove, kick woman at hotel earlier this year

CLEVELAND — TMZ shared surveillance video Friday that appeared to show Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shove and kick a woman while at a hotel in Cleveland earlier this year.

The alleged incident happened in February. According to TMZ, police responded to the scene, but no one was ever arrested and no charges were filed. Hunt has appeared in every game for the Chiefs so far this season. FOX4 in Kansas City has reached out to the Chiefs for a comment.

A February report from the Cleveland Plain-Dealer said a woman accused Hunt of shoving and pushing her during an argument in the hallway. They also reported that another woman who was with Hunt’s friends said the woman assaulted her.

The woman was one of two who, according to the police reports filed, were asked to leave Hunt’s hotel apartment when he learned they were only 19 years old.

According to that Cleveland newspaper report, a friend who was with Hunt said the two women stayed out in the hallway for about 30 minutes. The 19-year-old who made the assault allegations against Hunt allegedly continued to yell and pound on the door.

Another woman who was with Hunt’s group of friends told police that the woman hit her in the face when she went into the hallway in an attempt to get the pair to leave, a police report said.

But the woman told police that Hunt came out of the hotel apartment and “shoved and pushed her,” which caused scrapes on her knee and hand and a cut on her chest, according to the police report.

Hunt denied the allegations when he spoke to police and said he called hotel security to remove the two women from the building, according to the Plain-Dealer.