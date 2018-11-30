Women charged with robbery at Victoria’s Secret

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two women in connection with a robbery at the Victoria’s Secret store in the St. Clair Square Mall.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, the robbery took place Thursday, November 28, around 2:40 p.m.

The manager of the Victoria’s Secret Pink store told officers that two women walked around the store, picked up several pieces of clothing and attempted to conceal the items. When a store employee approached, the women threatened the clerk with pepper spray and fled with the merchandise.

An officer responding to the mall noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ car and conducted a traffic stop. Four people were in the car, two of whom fit the description of the suspects.

The officer also noticed a large amount of Pink brand clothing inside the vehicle with their plastic security tags still attached.

More than $3,000 of stolen Pink merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

The two women, 25-year-old Rakeisha Dickerson and 18-year-old Jyavae Whitfield, were taken into custody and both charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of obstructed information.