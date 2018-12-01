Fundraiser for local food pantry cleaned out by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. - A fundraiser is being held Saturday, December 1st, at the Aldi’s in St. Ann to help a local food pantry that was cleaned out by thieves earlier in the week. They are taking monetary and food donations through 9 p.m.

The incident earlier in the week happened at Joan Gieson Ministries of Love. Volunteers said the thieves cleared off the shelves and took all of the meats from inside the freezer.

This metro nonprofit has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years. Volunteers said thieves broke into their warehouse and took off with truckloads of food meant for the homeless and needy.

The Gieson family has dedicated decades of service to providing with people in need. One year the nonprofit was able to serve 36,000 people at a single Christmas dinner.

Police are still investigating the incident and looking into possible surveillance footage.

