Homicide called to shooting on West Green Lea Place

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of West Green Lea Place in north St. Louis. Police say the shooting in the O’Fallon’s Park neighborhood happened just after 5:30 pm.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.