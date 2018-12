Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Chef Georgios Kastanias from Moore Food Distributors joins us with Bob, owner of 50Fifty Kitchen, to show you how to make meals from the restaurant that suits both vegetarian and meat lovers tastes.

50Fifty Kitchen

3723 S. Kingshighway Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63109

For more information, visit www.MooreFoodDist.com and http://www.50-fiftykitchen.com.