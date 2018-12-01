Multiple tornadoes touch down across central Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring at least 20 people.

Meteorologist Chris Geelhart says the twisters occurred Saturday evening along the Illinois River and near Springfield. Geelhart says the exact number of tornadoes won't be known until crews survey the damage, beginning Sunday.

One of the towns hardest hit was Taylorville, about 25 miles southeast of Springfield. No fatalities have been reported, but Geelhart says three people were transferred to a Springfield hospital in critical condition.

Gov. Bruce Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the storms. Several agencies report to the operations center, including the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Department of Public Health and the American Red Cross.