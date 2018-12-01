Nominate a family for the Survival Flight Christmas Wish Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Sheila Mueller-Byrne, Regional Director for Survival Flight, and Erica Crabson-Saguto, Marketing Coordinator, are at the studio Saturday to talk about Survival Flight Christmas Wish Program.

Survival Flight Christmas Wish Program are looking for 3 families to be nominated for the Festus, Hannibal and Jerseyville bases so they can give them a wonderful Christmas experience.

These families are those who each will receive a fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts. One family will be chosen for each base.

If you know a wonderful family, who has fallen on hard times, then you could make their Christmas wish come true by nominating them and telling your friends to nominate as well.

You can nominate by sending an email to sfchristmaswish@survivalflightinc.com.

Just write up a brief story about the family and include the city of residency and the kids' ages.