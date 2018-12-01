Strategy Across the Board Gala helps raise funds for local Chess Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- John Urschel is not only a former NFL player but he is an avid chess player and he is at the studio to talk about the upcoming Strategy Across the Board Gala.

The Strategy Across the Board Gala is an annual event put on to raise funds for the Saint Louis Chess Club and World Chess Hall of Fame.

The funds will benefit the scholastic chess initiative (chess in Saint Louis schools), cultural exhibitions, and programs for people of all ages.

Strategy Across the Board Gala

Saturday, December 1st

Chase Park Plaza

212 Kingshighway Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63108