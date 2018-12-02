× Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has taken over the investigation of double homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that a family member alerted the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department of the discovery of 2 individuals found deceased in a residence in the 1100 block of Oran around 8:30 am Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old female and 40-year-old male deceased from gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of the homicide to call the Bellefontaine Police Department 314-867-0080 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.