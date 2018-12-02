Major damage, multiple injuries after tornadoes touch down in central Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAUNTON, Ill. - Illinois residents are still recovering Saturday morning after multiple tornadoes touched down in the central part of the state.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported but at least 20 people were injured in Taylorville in Christian County, about 27 miles southeast of Springfield. Trees, power lines, and buildings were destroyed. The Taylorville Daily Breeze-Courier reports crews doing search and rescue operations late Saturday night.

Andy Goodall, the city’s assistant fire chief, estimates that over 100 homes were damaged.

In Staunton, Illinois, the Country Classic Cars Dealership was damaged. A tornado peeled the roof off of the building and left behind a lot of debris. The owner says that about 200 cars were damaged in both of the garages and shed. At this point, the owner says that he’s just glad no one was hurt.

“The security guard called and he said that my park shed blew over and said it even took the roof off and we just put the new one up. Nobody got hurt and we can do what we got to do to get her going again,” said Russel Noel, Country Classic Car owner.

This is the second time in two years that disaster has struck this business. Prior to the storm Saturday night, the dealership was recovering from a massive fire that destroyed more than 100 cars in August of 2017.

Governor Bruce Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the storms. Several agencies will report to the operation center including the American Red Cross.