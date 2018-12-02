× Missouri lawmakers to consider legalizing sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers plan to make another attempt at legalizing sports betting just months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that has restricted most states from allowing bets on sports.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Legislature will likely consider joining at least six other states that have started offering wagers on sporting events.

Republican Rep. Dean Plocher sponsored legislation last spring to legalize sports betting that didn’t advance. Plocher says multiple drafted bills have been circulating since the high court’s decision.

Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins has projected that sports betting could bring between $18 million and $40 million annually to the state in new revenue.

A spokesman for Gov. Mike Parson said the governor isn’t leading the call for sports wagering in Missouri, but isn’t opposed to the idea.